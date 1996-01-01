3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
Like radicals, anions, and cations, carbenes are also reactive intermediates. Considering the structure of carbene shown below, explain why carbenes are Lewis acids.
A
Carbenes are Lewis acids because of the lone pair of electrons on the carbon.
B
Carbenes are Lewis acids because the carbon has an incomplete octet.
C
Carbenes are Lewis acids because the carbon has an incomplete duplet.
D
None of these.