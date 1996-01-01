3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the products that are formed in a reaction between each of the species given below with CH3O−.
(i) CH3+
(ii) AlBr3
Determine the products that are formed in a reaction between each of the species given below with CH3O−.
(i) CH3+
(ii) AlBr3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): CH2− and CH3OH
(ii): AlBr2− and CH3OH
(ii): AlBr2− and CH3OH
B
(i): CH3OCH3
(ii): −AlBr3−OCH3
(ii): −AlBr3−OCH3
C
(i): CH3OCH3
(ii): AlBr2− and CH3OBr
(ii): AlBr2− and CH3OBr
D
(i): CH2− and CH3OH
(ii): AlBr3−OCH3
(ii): AlBr3−OCH3