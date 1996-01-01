5. Chirality
Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
5. Chirality Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enzymatic reactions are very stereoselective. When 2-butanone is reduced using an enzyme and NADPH, the obtained product is optically active. The optical activity is not a result of impurities in the product such as the remaining enzyme or NADPH.
If the reduction of 2-butanone could be accomplished using catalytic hydrogenation, would the product be optically active?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the product obtained via catalytic hydrogenation will be optically active.
B
No, the product obtained via catalytic hydrogenation will not be optically active.