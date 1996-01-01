i) Name four reactions that can be done by Gilman reagents. ii) What do they have in common aside from the use of a Gilman reagent?
i) Cross-coupling; Epoxide opening; Substitutions of ketones; Nucleophilic addition to α,β-unsaturated carbonyls
ii) All the reactions have reactants with double bonds.
i) Cross-coupling; Epoxide opening; Substitutions of acid chlorides; Conjugate addition to α,β-unsaturated carbonyls.
ii) All the reactions produce alkanes.
i) Cross-coupling; Epoxide opening; Substitutions of acid chlorides; Conjugate addition to α,β-unsaturated carbonyls
ii) All the reactions add R-groups to the molecules.
i) Cross-coupling; Epoxide opening; Substitutions of ketones; Nucleophilic addition to α,β-unsaturated carbonyls
ii) All the reactions produce alkanes.