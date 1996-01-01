20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following compounds by increasing reactivity of their C=O bond towards strong nucleophiles like ethoxide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(least reactive) (iii) < (iv) < (ii) < (i) (most reactive)
B
(least reactive) (ii) < (iv) < (iii) < (i) (most reactive)
C
(least reactive) (iv) < (ii) < (iii) < (i) (most reactive)
D
(least reactive) (iv) < (ii) < (i) < (iii) (most reactive)