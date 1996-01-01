4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Equatorial Preference
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the chemical structure of a glucose derivative. The most stable form of the glucose derivative is a six-membered ring in a chair conformation with all equatorial positions occupied by substituents.
Place the OH groups and hydrogens on the appropriate bonds in the structure on the right and draw the most stable conformer of the glucose derivative.
Shown below is the chemical structure of a glucose derivative. The most stable form of the glucose derivative is a six-membered ring in a chair conformation with all equatorial positions occupied by substituents.
Place the OH groups and hydrogens on the appropriate bonds in the structure on the right and draw the most stable conformer of the glucose derivative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D