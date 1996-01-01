4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tert-butyl group has a greater preference for the equatorial position than does a methyl group. Explain why this is true.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since an equatorial position has less room than an axial position, the larger tert-butyl group has a higher preference for an equatorial position.
B
The reactive tert-butyl group undergoes more extensive electron delocalization when it occupies an equatorial position than when it occupies an axial position. As a result of this, there is a higher preference for a tert-butyl group to occupy an equatorial position.
C
The tert-butyl group can form more favorable 1,3-diaxial interactions when it occupies an equatorial position. This causes a higher preference for a tert-butyl group to occupy an equatorial position.
D
Because a tert-butyl group is larger than a methyl group, steric interactions associated with an axial tert-butyl group are greater than those associated with an axial methyl group. As a result of this, there is a higher preference for a tert-butyl group to occupy an equatorial position.