Provide an explanation for the preferential use of tert-amyl methyl ether (TAME) as a solvent over diethyl ether in terms of their structures.
Provide an explanation for the preferential use of tert-amyl methyl ether (TAME) as a solvent over diethyl ether in terms of their structures.
Diethyl ether is more likely to form peroxides than tert-amyl methyl ether because diethyl ether forms relatively unstable primary carbon radicals, while tert-amyl methyl ether forms stable quaternary carbon radicals. As a result, tert-amyl methyl ether is preferred over diethyl ether as a solvent.
Diethyl ether is more likely to form ozone than tert-amyl methyl ether because diethyl ether forms relatively unstable secondary carbon radicals, while tert-amyl methyl ether forms stable primary carbon radicals. As a result, tert-amyl methyl ether is preferred over diethyl ether as a solvent.
Diethyl ether is more likely to form peroxides than tert-amyl methyl ether because diethyl ether forms relatively stable secondary carbon radicals, while tert-amyl methyl ether forms unstable primary carbon radicals. As a result, tert-amyl methyl ether is preferred over diethyl ether as a solvent.
Diethyl ether is more likely to form superoxides than tert-amyl methyl ether because diethyl ether forms relatively stable tertiary carbon radicals, while tert-amyl methyl ether forms unstable primary carbon radicals. As a result, tert-amyl methyl ether is preferred over diethyl ether as a solvent.