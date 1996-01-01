12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each pair of compounds, determine which compound boils at a higher temperature. Give a brief explanation for your predictions.
(i) heptan-1-ol or 3,3-dimethylpentan-1-ol
(ii) pentan-2-one or pentan-2-ol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 3,3-dimethylpentan-1-ol, because it has a branched structure.
(ii) pentan-2-ol, because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonding.
B
(i) heptan-1-ol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(ii) pentan-2-one, because it has a carbonyl group which can form strong intermolecular interactions.
C
(i) heptan-1-ol, because it has a linear structure.
(ii) pentan-2-ol, because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonding.
D
(i) 3,3-dimethylpentan-1-ol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
pentan-2-one, because it has a higher molecular weight.
