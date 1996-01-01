20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following compounds, identify which carboxylic acid derivative functional group is present.
For the following compounds, identify which carboxylic acid derivative functional group is present.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) Carboxylic acid anhydride
B) δ-thiolactone
C) γ-lactam
B) δ-thiolactone
C) γ-lactam
B
A) Carboxylic acid anhydride
B) γ-thiolactone
C) δ-lactam
B) γ-thiolactone
C) δ-lactam
C
A) Carboxylic acid anhydride
B) Lactone
C) Amide
B) Lactone
C) Amide
D
A) Ester
B) δ-thiolactone
C) Amide
B) δ-thiolactone
C) Amide