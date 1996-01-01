15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect 1H NMR:Number of Signals
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chlorine is used in radical chlorination to replace hydrogen in an alkane. If all hydrogens respond identically and there is no regioselectivity, how many distinct chloroalkanes can be produced when each alkane reacts with one equivalent of Cl2?
Chlorine is used in radical chlorination to replace hydrogen in an alkane. If all hydrogens respond identically and there is no regioselectivity, how many distinct chloroalkanes can be produced when each alkane reacts with one equivalent of Cl2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 1; (b) 2; (c) 3; (d) 4
B
(a) 1; (b) 2; (c) 3; (d) 2
C
(a) 2; (b) 3; (c) 3; (d) 2
D
(a) 3; (b) 2; (c) 2; (d) 2