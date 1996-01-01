6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the organohalides A and B, where C―I bonds can undergo bond cleavage to form a carbocation and an iodide anion. Predict which organohalide (A or B) would undergo this process at a faster rate. Provide an explanation for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Organohalide A would undergo the process faster due to the presence of an allylic carbocation intermediate.
B
Organohalide B would undergo the process faster due to the presence of a more stable tertiary carbocation intermediate.
C
Organohalide A would undergo the process faster due to the presence of a more sterically hindered carbocation intermediate.
D
Organohalide B would undergo the process faster due to the less sterically hindered carbocation intermediate.