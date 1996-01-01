12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Williamson Ether Synthesis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the proposed synthesis of ethyl isopropyl ether shown below, first, ethanol is reacted with an acid to protonate the hydroxy group, and then sodium isopropoxide is added to displace water. What is wrong with the synthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The desired nucleophilic substitution reaction does not occur because water is not a good leaving group.
B
The desired nucleophilic substitution reaction does not occur because the ion isopropoxide is not a nucleophile.
C
The desired nucleophilic substitution reaction does not occur because an acid cannot protonate a hydroxy group.
D
The desired nucleophilic substitution reaction does not occur because the acid base reaction between isopropoxide and oxonium ion occurs faster.