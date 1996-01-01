1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the resonance structure that contributes the most to the resonance hybrid.
Identify the resonance structure that contributes the most to the resonance hybrid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure (a) contributes the most to the resonance hybrid.
B
Structure (b) contributes the most to the resonance hybrid.
C
Both structures contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
D
None of these.