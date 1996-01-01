16. Conjugated Systems
Molecular Orbital Theory
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two different types of absorptions are observed in the UV spectrum of 3-methyl-1-phenylbut-2-en-1-ol: a weak absorption at 220 nm and a more intense absorption at 258 nm.
When this compound is reacted with dilute sulfuric acid, an isomeric product with a weak absorption at 290 nm and a more intense absorption at 250 nm is obtained. Propose a plausible mechanism for the reaction described above. You should include the structure of the reaction product in your proposed mechanism.
