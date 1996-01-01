7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the substitution product(s) expected to form in the reaction given below. Indicate whether the reaction occurs through an SN1 or an SN2 mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction occurs through an SN1 mechanism.
B
The reaction occurs through an SN2 mechanism.
C
The reaction occurs through an SN1 mechanism.
D
The reaction occurs through an SN2 mechanism.