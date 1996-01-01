7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the substitution product for the below-given reaction. Determine whether the reaction follows an S N1 or an SN2 mechanism.
A
The reaction follows an SN1 mechanism.
B
The reaction follows an SN2 mechanism.
C
The reaction follows an SN1 mechanism.
D
The reaction follows an SN2 mechanism.