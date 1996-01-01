3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the conjugate acids for the below-given species.
a. CH3O−
b. CH3OH
c. CH3CH2COO−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. CH2OH
b. CH3OH2
c. CH3CH2COOH
B
a. CH3OH
b. CH3OH2+
c. CH3CH2COOH
C
a. CH3OH2
b. CH3OH3+
c. CH3CH2COOH
D
a. CH4
b. CH3OH2+
c. CH3CH2COONa
