3. Acids and Bases
93PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphoglucoisomerase catalyzes the isomerization of D-glucose-6-phosphate to D-fructose-6-phosphate. Amino acid residues in the enzyme's active site carry out the acid-base catalysis. Suggest a mechanism for the isomerization reaction. Simplify to show only the reacting region.
