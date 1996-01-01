6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Stability
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Carbocation Stability
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
(a) Arrange the following carbocations in decreasing order of stability. (b) Determine which carbocation is likely to form first. (c) Which carbocation is expected to undergo the fastest reaction with a bromide ion (Br–)?
(a) Arrange the following carbocations in decreasing order of stability. (b) Determine which carbocation is likely to form first. (c) Which carbocation is expected to undergo the fastest reaction with a bromide ion (Br–)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) A > E > C > D > B
(b) Compound A
(c) Compound A
(b) Compound A
(c) Compound A
B
(a) E > A > C > B > D
(b) Compound E
(c) Compound E
(b) Compound E
(c) Compound E
C
(a) D > B > C > A > E
(b) Compound D
(c) Compound D
(b) Compound D
(c) Compound D
D
(a) A > E > D > C > B
(b) Compound A
(c) Compound B
(b) Compound A
(c) Compound B