Hybridization
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Another class of reactive intermediate is carbene. It is a neutral species where a carbon bears a lone pair of electrons.
For the given singlet carbene below, determine the hybridization and geometry of its central carbon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sp; linear
B
sp3; tetrahedral
C
sp2; trigonal planar
D
sp3d; square planar