Penicillin, a widely used antibiotic, was first discovered in 1928. Over time, some bacteria have developed resistance to penicillin by producing an enzyme that breaks down the β-lactam ring in its structure. To counter this resistance, chemists modified the penicillin structure to create methicillin, which is resistant to the bacterial enzyme.

(i) Identify the lactam group in each structure that merits their classification as beta-lactams.

(ii) Two groups are circled. What type of functional group are they? Explain.