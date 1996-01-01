11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A graduate student was studying free radical halogenation reactions. She added NBS to a solution of 3-methylcyclopent-1-ene and irradiated the mixture with a sunlight lamp. After all of the added NBS was consumed, she found that the reaction resulted in four different isomeric products of the formula C6H9Br. Rank the four allylic radicals that produce the four isomeric products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D