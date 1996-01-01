A graduate student was studying free radical halogenation reactions. She added NBS to a solution of 3-methylcyclopent-1-ene and irradiated the mixture with a sunlight lamp. After all of the added NBS was consumed, she found that the reaction resulted in four different isomeric products of the formula C 6 H 9 Br. Rank the four allylic radicals that produce the four isomeric products.