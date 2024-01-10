3. Acids and Bases
Provide a brief explanation as to why BH3 is a Lewis acid at B but the molecule NH3 is not a Lewis acid at N.
BH3 is a Lewis acid because it has an extra lone pair that can be donated but NH3 does not.
BH3 is a Lewis acid because it has it an empty p-orbital that can accept electrons but NH3 does not.
BH3 is a Lewis acid because it has a double bond that can accept electrons but NH3 does not.
BH3 is a Lewis acid because it has a double bond that can donate electrons but NH3 does not.