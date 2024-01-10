3. Acids and Bases
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain briefly what makes the ions like H2N- a Lewis base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2N- has a double bond that allow it to accept electrons to achieve relative stability.
B
H2N- has 2 lone pairs in the central atom that allow it to donate electrons to achieve relative stability.
C
H2N- has excess hydrogens that allow it to accept electrons to achieve relative stability.
D
H2N- has an empty p-orbital in the central atom that allow it to accept electrons to achieve relative stability.