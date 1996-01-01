15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the C–N absorption of an amine occurs at 1020 cm–1 while the C–N absorption of an amide occurs at 1400 cm–1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbon in an amide is more electronegative than the carbon in an amine.
B
The C–N bond in an amide has a double-bond character because of resonance effect.
C
The carbon in an amide is sp2-hybridized while the carbon in an amine is sp-hybridized.
D
The C–N bond in an amide is more polar than the C–N bond in an amine.