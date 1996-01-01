1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the following descriptions:
(i) no allylic hydrogen, three vinylic hydrogens, seven carbons, one double bond
(ii) one allylic hydrogen, three vinylic hydrogens, seven carbons, one double bond
(iii) two allylic hydrogens, three vinylic hydrogens, seven carbons, one double bond
Provide the structures of the hydrocarbons.
