1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Skeletal Structure
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the line-angle drawing shown.
(i) Label each carbon.
(ii) Determine the number of carbons.
(iii) Determine the number of hydrogens bonded to each carbon.
(iv) Provide the hybrid structural formula for the line-angle drawing.
Consider the line-angle drawing shown.
(i) Label each carbon.
(ii) Determine the number of carbons.
(iii) Determine the number of hydrogens bonded to each carbon.
(iv) Provide the hybrid structural formula for the line-angle drawing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)
(ii) 8 carbons
(iii) a, c, d, and h have three hydrogens. b, f, and g have two hydrogens. e has no hydrogens.
(iv)
B
(i)
(ii) 8 carbons
(iii) a, b, c, d, and h have three hydrogens. f and g have two hydrogens. e has one hydrogen.
(iv)
C
(i)
(ii) 7 carbons
(iii) a, b, c, d, and h have three hydrogens. f and g have two hydrogens. e has one hydrogen.
(iv)
D
(i)
(ii) 7 carbons
(iii) a, c, d, and h have three hydrogens. b, f, and g have two hydrogens. e has no hydrogens.
(iv)