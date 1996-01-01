3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following alkenes, rank them based on the rate of their protonation (with 1 being the most basic).
Note: Alkene (C=C) may not be the most basic part of the molecule; ignore this fact.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A > B > C > D > E
B
E > A > B > D > C
C
A > B > C > D > E
D
D > E > A > B > C