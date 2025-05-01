The Baylis-Hillman reaction uses tertiary amines or phosphines to catalyze the formation of an allylic alcohol from the reaction between an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound and an aldehyde. Consider an example of the Baylis-Hilman reaction,

Is the following mechanism the right one for the example provided? (Hint: DABCO, 1,4-diazabicyclo[2.2.2]octane, in the reaction, serves as both a nucleophile and a base.)