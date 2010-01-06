3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the following acid-base reaction and predict the favored side of equilibrium.
Calculate the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the following acid-base reaction and predict the favored side of equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keq=1.6×10−27, the reactants are favored.
B
Keq=1.0×1047, the products are favored.
C
Keq=7.3×1023, the reactants are favored.
D
Keq=2.2×104, the products are favored.