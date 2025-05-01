In a chair-chair interconversion, the A-value of a substituent on a cyclohexane ring is the ∆G° for a substituent moving from the equatorial to the axial position. A-values are, by definition, positive numbers because most substituents favor the equatorial position. Determine ∆G° and K eq for the illustrated chair-chair interconversion using the given A-values (in kcal/mol):

—OH: 0.87, —Et: 1.75, —i-Pr: 2.15