Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Instant cold packs used to ice athletic injuries on the field contain
ammonium nitrate and water separated by a thin plastic
divider. When the divider is broken, the ammonium nitrate dissolves
according to the endothermic reaction:
NH4NO3(s)¡NH4 + (aq) + NO3- (aq)
In order to measure the enthalpy change for this reaction,
1.25 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in enough water to make
25.0 mL of solution. The initial temperature is 25.8 °C and the
final temperature (after the solid dissolves) is 21.9 °C. Calculate
the change in enthalpy for the reaction in kJ. (Use 1.0 g >
mL as the density of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific
heat capacity.)