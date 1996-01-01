(c) What is the heat capacity of 370 g of liquid water?

Hey everyone. So you have a block of titanium And it weighs 250 g. And it was heated from 25°C. 250°C. And the process requires 16.34 kg joules of heat. They were asked calculate the molar heat capacity of titanium and jewels per mole times degree Celsius. We call that the man api transferred equals the mass of the solution. The molar heat capacity times the temperature change. Very cute. You have 16.34. Hello jules in the mask. It's 250 grams and the more capacity is what we're looking for. And the temperature change Is 150°C -25°C. And this will give us 125°C. Now we can rearrange this equation to solve for the molar heat capacity we're going to get cp equals Q divided by m I'm still to teach. And this gives us 16.34. Hello jules. About about 250 grams. 125. Very Celsius. And just give us 5.229. I'm sensing a -4. Hello jules. Programs. Tom's degrees Celsius. Now I need to calculate per mole 5. Thomson to -4. Hello joes programs times degrees Celsius. And in one wall of titanium You have the Mueller mass which is 47.88 g. And in one killer jewel We have 1000 jewels. And this will give us 25.03 dolls caramel. That was degree Celsius. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

