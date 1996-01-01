Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter.
The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general.
Which dietary substance (sugar or fat) contains more Calories
per gram? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid
is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ>mol. [Use
H2O(l ) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism
of these compounds produces liquid water.]