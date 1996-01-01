Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Palmitic acid (C16H32O2) is a dietary fat found in beef and butter. The caloric content of palmitic acid is typical of fats in general. Which dietary substance (sugar or fat) contains more Calories per gram? The standard enthalpy of formation of palmitic acid is -208 kJ/mol and that of sucrose is -2226.1 kJ>mol. [Use H2O(l ) in the balanced chemical equations because the metabolism of these compounds produces liquid water.]

