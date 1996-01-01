Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

We said in Section 9.1 that the potential energy of water at the top of a dam or waterfall is converted into heat when the water dashes against rocks at the bottom. The potential energy of the water at the top is equal to EP = mgh, where m is the mass of the water, g is the acceleration of the falling water due to gravity 1g = 9.81 m>s22, and h is the height of the water. Assuming that all the energy is converted to heat, calculate the temperature rise of the water in degrees Celsius after falling over California’s Yosemite Falls, a distance of 739 m. The specific heat of water is 4.18 J/(g·K).

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.