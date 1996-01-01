Welcome back everyone. In this example, we have two solid objects X and Y raised to a temperature of 1 50 degrees Celsius. Afterwards, each object is separated and placed in beakers with 500 g of water at five degrees Celsius. Now we're told about object X, which raises the temperature of water by 5.3 degrees Celsius. Whereas object Y raises the temperature of water by 4.7 degrees Celsius. We need to identify the object with the larger specific heat value. And so we're going to begin by recognizing that object X raises the water temperature 25.3°C according to our prompt and sorry, just so everything is visible. I'll scoot this over. And according to the prompt object, why raises the temperature of water To only 4.7°C. So because object x rays is water to a higher temperature, we can assume that therefore, object X has a higher not specific heat, but higher heat capacity. And we want to recall that to calculate specific heat of an object that is equivalent to the formula where we take the heat capacity of that object, which is then divided by the mass of the object. And just so this is visible. It's scoop this over a bit. So this is divided by the mass of our object. So now that we've outlined these facts were told to identify the object that has the larger specific heat, but we don't know the mass of object X. Or why. And so because we don't know the masses, we therefore can't determine the heat capacity. And so that confirms that the only correct choice is going to be choice D. Which states that we can't make a conclusion about their specific heat because we don't know the masses of X. Or object Y. So D. Is our final answer. I hope everything I reviewed was clear. But if you have any questions, leave them down below, and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

