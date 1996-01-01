Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Sodium metal is sometimes used as a cooling agent in heat-exchange units because of its releatively high molar heat capacity fo 28.2 J/(mol·°C). What is the specific heat and molar heat capacity of sodium in J/g·°C?

Relevant Solution
