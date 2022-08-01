in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on dry heat as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And so dry heat is simply heat that has no moisture or no liquid content. Thus that's why it's called dry heat. Now, incineration is a type of dry heat, which is referring to the destruction by burning with a direct flame. And that is of course going to turn the cell components into ashes. Now, hot air ovens is another way to deliver dry heat. And as their name implies, these are going to be ovens that kill microbes with dry heat by destroying cell components and denature ring proteins or inactivating proteins. Now, dry heat in general typically requires higher temperature and more time to kill microbes than moist heat does. And we'll get to talk more about moist heat in our next lesson video. But really what we're trying to say here is that moist heat can kill microbes faster and with lower temperatures than dry heat does. However, an advantage of using dry heat over moist heat is that dry heat can actually be used on some moisture sensitive items that don't work well with moisture, such as for example, powder and oils will not be able to be used with moist heat because it can change their composition and also just uh they're not compatible. However, dry heat can be used on them. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left hand side, we're showing you a laboratory tool right here being burnt with a direct flame. And so this is a form of incineration of a laboratory tool to help control the microbial growth on this laboratory tool. Over here on the right, what we're showing you is a hot air oven and the hot air oven is going to be killing microbes on laboratory instruments. And so laboratory instruments that are not sensitive to heat can be placed inside of this hot air oven and they can be um the microbial growth can be controlled with this hot air ovens. And so this is once again a form of dry. These are forms of dry heat, which is heat that has no moisture or no liquid content. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on dry heat as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice and learn more about other physical methods of controlling microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

