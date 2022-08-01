in this video we're going to begin our lesson on the physical methods to control microbial growth. And so it turns out that there are actually many different types of physical methods to control microbial growth. And down below we have an image that represents our map of the lesson or our outline of the lesson. Moving forward in our course on the physical methods to control microbial growth. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to be following this map or this outline by following the left most branches first. And so we'll talk about temperature as a physical method. Talking about dry heat, incineration and hot air ovens and also moist heat such as boiling pasteurization and autoclaves. And then we'll also talk about using temperature but using low temperatures such as refrigeration and freezing. And then after we cover the temperature. Then we'll move on to the next type of physical method which is drying and that includes techniques such as desiccation and liable ization. Then we'll move on to filtration such as liquid filters and air filters. And we'll also talk about high pressure processing H. P. P. And last but not least, we'll talk about irradiation and the two main types which are ionizing radiation and non ionizing radiation. And so we'll move forward in our lesson covering these topics in this particular order. And we'll get to learn a lot more about each of these physical methods as we move forward in our chorus. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to some of the physical methods to control microbial growth. And I'll see you all in our next video to talk more about temperature, physical control, specifically dry heat. See you all there.

Hide transcripts