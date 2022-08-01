in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on moist heat as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And so most microbes require really specific temperatures in order for normal growth and reproduction to occur and exceeding those temperatures by applying heat. Either dry heat or moist heat can destroy microbes. Now, moist heat is specifically a form of heat that is going to have moisture as its name implies, or you can define it also as a heat that has liquid content in it. Now moist. He is capable of killing microorganisms by irreversibly de nature during their enzymes and proteins now moist. He is also typically going to be more effective than dry heat and that is because moist heat generally requires lower temperatures and less time to kill microbes than dry heat. Dry heat usually takes longer to kill microbes and it requires higher temperatures generally. Now, examples of moist heat include boiling uh pasteurization, which is really just brief heat treatment, and it also includes pressurized steam. Now, later in our course, we're going to talk a little bit more about pasteurization, this brief heat treatment. But what you should know about pressurized steam is that an instrument or device known as an auto clave is a device that somewhat resembles a pressure cooker and it's going to be using high temperatures and pressurized steam in order to sterilize heat and moisture, moisture tolerant items. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of moist heat. And so an example of moist heat or uh examples include boiling by simply just having liquid heated to a high temperature and boiling. It also pasteurization, which is a brief heat treatment. And here we're showing you an image of milk being pasteurized. And once again we'll get to talk more about pasteurization in our next lesson video and then also using pressurized steam by using a device known as an auto clave. And so here is a diagram of what an autoclave can look like. It's going to have the ability to bring in heat and steam. And the steam is going to create lots of high pressures and heat moist heat in order to sterilize uh items that are heat and moisture tolerant. And the waste errands theme is able to come out the back end over here. Now, over here on the right, what we're showing you as a table that shows you that dry heat typically requires a lot more time to sterilize in comparison to moist heat. And so if you're using the same temperature of 121°C noticed that moist, he is able to kill more effectively. It takes a lot less time, only 15 minutes here to kill or to sterilize the item. In comparison to the 600 minutes or 10 hours when using dry heat. And so once again, this just shows that moist he is more effective uh than dry heat. However, once again, there are advantages and disadvantages to each of these methods. And even though moist, he can be more effective, moisture is not always going to be compatible with the item to be treated. And so sometimes dry. He is a better method simply because of the compatibility of the items. Uh And so this year concludes our brief lesson on moist heat and once again, we'll be able to apply these concepts and learn more about pasteurization and other physical methods to control microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

