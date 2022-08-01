Lyophilization

in this video, we're going to introduce liable Ization as a physical method of controlling microbial growth and so liable. Ization is really just the process of freeze drying and so really liable. Ization is freeze drying basically the process of freezing the product and then drying out the product in a vacuum. Now, through the process of liberalization, it is going to remove water from the product via sublimation. And sublimation is referring to the transition of water directly from a solid state to a gas state without actually becoming a liquid. Now lie. A civilization is widely used for preserving foods such as for example, coffee, milk, meats, vegetables, and a lot of other foods as well, without the need for refrigeration. Now, overall, through the process of liberalization, the quality of the product is going to end up being a lot better than usual. Typical drying methods. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at Lyon Equalization notice on the left hand side over here, we're showing you a fancy piece of equipment that is a lab freeze dryer. And here we're showing you some scientists that are using a lab freeze dryer to preserve artifacts with freeze drying or like capitalization. And over here on the right, we're showing you some freeze dried strawberries and some freeze dried ice cream as well. Over here, this is the ice cream and this is the strawberries and so basically liable. Ization is a common means of preserving many different types of foods. And so it is a means of controlling microbial growth through freezing and drying almost a combination of using low temperatures and desiccation. And so this year concludes our brief lesson only awful Ization freeze drying. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other physical methods of controlling microbial growth as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

