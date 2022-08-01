in this video, we're going to briefly introduce irradiation as a method of controlling microbial growth. And so irradiation is the process by which an object is exposed to radiation. And so irradiation can be used to destroy microbes and control microbial growth. Now, radiation is defined as the emission or transmission of energy as either electromagnetic waves or as moving subatomic particles. Now in this video, we're going to briefly introduce two types of radiation. The first is ionizing radiation, which is going to be radiation that has penetrative power. It's capable of penetrating deeper into objects. And so this penetrative radiation also has sufficient amounts of energy to remove electrons and therefore as its name implies, it has sufficient energy to ionized atoms or molecules. And recall that ionizing means that they are going to have a charge since electrons are being removed, there's going to be an imbalance of protons and electrons. And so um ionizing radiation because it has penetrative power and lots of energy, it is capable of harming cells directly by destroying molecules within the cells such as D. N. A. And membranes. But it is also capable of creating what are known as reactive oxygen species or R. O. S. And these reactive oxygen species are chemicals that are highly reactive and can lead to damage within the cells themselves. And so sometimes ionizing radiation causes damage directly to cells. And other times the ionizing radiation creates reactive oxygen species. And these reactive oxygen species are chemicals that go on to cause damage inside of the cell. Now the second type of radiation that were briefly going to introduce here is non ionizing radiation. And as its name implies, the non ionizing radiation is not going to be capable of ionizing atoms or molecules. And this is because the non ionizing radiation is going to be less penetrative. It's going to have less penetrated less penetrative power and it's going to have less energy in general. And so uh this non ionizing radiation because it cannot penetrate uh it must be used directly on the microbes themselves and so it cannot go through packaging and things like that. It has to be used directly on the microbes. And so examples of uh non ionizing radiation include UV ultraviolet light and uh ultraviolet light is capable of damaging D. N. A. And proteins in the cell to help kill the microbes and control microbial growth. And also microwaves can actually generate lethal amounts of heat in order to kill microbes. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of irradiation which is going to be once again defined as the process of exposing it to radiation. Um And so here we're showing you is the entire electro magnetic spectrum. Uh and so you can see these waves that we're showing you here. Uh They start off really long and the waves get shorter and shorter and shorter and shorter and shorter. The shortest wavelengths have the highest amount of energy and the most penetrative power. And so therefore the higher energy. This is going to be ionizing radiation. And the waves that are longer are going to have less energy and less penetrative power. And so this is going to be the lower energy non ionizing radiation. And so you can see some examples of these different types of radiation down below. Radio waves are going to have really, really long waves. And so they're going to be considered non ionizing radiation here, what we're showing you are microwaves, which once again can generate lethal amounts of heat to kill microbes. But once again, this is a type of non ionizing radiation, visible light is also non ionizing and also so is UV radiation. Ultraviolet light is non ionizing. And then in terms of ionizing radiation we have X rays and gamma rays are all capable of ionizing. Uh And so over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you an image of a laboratory using ultraviolet light UV light to sterilize the laboratory and kill the microbes that might be growing inside of this uh culture hood that you see here inside the laboratory. And then down below, we're showing you an image of two oranges. The left orange is non irradiated, which means that it was not exposed to radiation. And so you can see the microbial growth growing on the surface of this non ionized orange. Uh this non irradiated orange, I should say. And then over here on the right, we're showing you an orange that has been irradiated and notice that there is no microbial growth. And so irradiation can be used to help control microbial growth and help to keep us safe as we use products and eat specific types of foods. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on irradiation as a method to controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

