So now that we've talked about both dry heat and moist heat as a means of controlling microbial growth. In this video, we're going to talk about using low temperatures as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And so depending on the type of microbe, low temperatures can have varying effects because recall that some microbes are capable of growing really well at low temperatures. However, generally low temperatures are going too slow the growth of microorganisms. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that psych profiles and psy crow troughs are groups of microbes that are exceptions because They are actually capable of growing pretty well at freezing temperatures below 0°C. Now, other than these exceptions, most other organisms are going to generally grow slower with lower temperatures. And so low temperatures can be in many cases uh sufficient means of controlling microbial growth. Now refrigeration generally is going to delay or once again slow the growth of many pathogens and spoilage microbes, which is why a lot of times we refrigerate many of our foods in order to help delay the growth and slow the growth until we're able to eat those items. And we can store those items in a refrigerator for longer periods of time by keeping them at these low temperatures. Now freezing usually is going to preserve foods and other products by inhibiting the microbial growth, but freezing does not always kill the microorganisms. And so sometimes you're able to freeze foods and other products and it can really extend the life of those items by a lot. But once you thaw those items because the microbial growth is only being inhibited by the cold temperatures, um sometimes thawing them will allow those microbes to continue to grow um after those items have been thought. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the term preservation is referring to the process of delaying the spoilage of perishable products and perishable products once again are items that are likely to go bad quickly, such as specific types of vegetables and fruits and things like that. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of how low temperatures can be used as a physical method to controlling microbial growth, specifically refrigeration and freezing. And so on the left hand side over here, what we're showing you is refrigeration and uh refrigeration can be used to store many of our foods that we eat on a daily basis, but also for refrigeration can also be used in a laboratory setting here. This is showing you an image of a cold lab that Um is going to be maintained right around 2°C And experiments are going to be performed at 2°C inside of this cold room uh in this lab Now over here on the right, what we're showing you are images of freezing. And of course freezing is going to imply uh using temperatures below 0°C. And uh lab specimens can be stored in a freezer for really long periods of time because it inhibits the microbial growth completely. In many cases again, except for the exceptions of the psych profiles and psycho troughs. And so generally low temperatures such as refrigeration and freezing is going to help slow the growth of microorganisms. And so it is a means of controlling microbial growth. And so this year concludes our lesson on low temperatures and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other physical methods of controlling microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

