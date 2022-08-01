In this video, we're going to talk about high pressure processing as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And so high pressure processing is commonly abbreviated as H. P. P. And high pressure processing or H. P. P. As its name implies is going to be a process that uses really really high pressures somewhere around £120,000 per square inch or P. S. I. Which is a unit of pressure. And it uses these really really high pressures in order to destroy microbes and control microbial growth. And so high pressure processing or H. P. P. Is able to kill microbes by altering the molecular structure of proteins. Now it can also be used to disinfect uh specific products while still preserving features like flavors, colors and nutrient values as well. And so that's a benefit of using H. P. P. Or high pressure processing. Now it is important to also note that some microbes uh specifically endo spores that are capable of tolerating high pressures are going to be able to survive high pressure processing. And so high pressure processing or H. P. P. Does not always kill, it does not always sterilize that particular product. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of high pressure processing or H. P. P. And so basically it's going to be a device that is going to create immense amount of pressures and so you can put your item to be treated inside of the instrument and it's going to create extreme amount of pressure. And once again that pressure can ultimately ultra molecular structure of proteins which is going to kill microbes. And so the high pressure is again able to kill uh many microbes but again uh some are able to tolerate high pressures and so it does not always kill all microbes so it's not always going to sterilize. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on high pressure processing as a physical method to controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

