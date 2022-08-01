Moist Heat:Pasteurization

In this video, we're going to continue to talk about moist heat as we talk more about pasteurization. And so pasteurization is a process that was first discovered by Louis Pastor and it was also named after louis Pasteur as well as you can see uh in the naming. And so pasteurization refers to the brief boiling of a specific product, such as for example, milk or wine in order to disinfect it and make it safe for consumption without significantly changing its properties such as its taste or its flavor. Now, most pasteurization is completed by the method known as high temperature short time method, or H. T. S. T. Method for short, Which is going to expose the product to temperatures of about 165°C for only about 15 seconds. Now, the temperature used in high temperature short time or H. T. S. T. Is not typically high enough to sterilize the product and so some microbes are typically going to remain even after the HD SDI pasteurization method is implemented. However, another method implements even higher temperatures and even shorter times than the HD SDI method. And this is the ultra high temperature or uht pasteurization method which uses such high temperatures that it's capable of actually sterilizing the product and killing all of the microbes. And so for example, the uht method would use temperatures that are up to degrees Celsius for just three seconds. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the H. D. S. T. And the uht pasteurization methods which once again were first discovered by louis Pasteur. And so notice here that we have some milk here that is being extracted from this cow. Uh Here's the milk being extracted from the cow and the milk originally when it's extracted from the cow is going to have many different types of microorganisms in it and it may be unsafe to drink directly. And so pasteurization is a process that helps control the microbial growth in the milk. And so there are two methods of pasteurization. Once again, there's the high temperature short time method or the H. T. S. T. Method, which is being implemented towards the top here and that's going to be using temperatures of around 165 degrees Celsius for somewhere between 10 to 20 seconds. And so this allows us to get milk that is safe to consume without significantly changing the flavor and the taste of the milk. However, because the H. T. S. T. Method does not use temperatures high enough for sterilization, it is still important that we need to implement preservation techniques such as refrigeration in order to help delay the growth of the microbes. And so lots of milk that is refrigerated is going to have gone through the HTS T pasteurization method. Now down below on the bottom half of the image. What we're showing you is the ultra high temperature pasteurization method or the U. H. T. Method and notice that this method is going to use much higher temperatures around 280 degrees Celsius for a shorter times just three seconds. But the high temperatures are high enough to create a to sterilize to kill all of the microbes. And therefore this milk is actually capable of being shelf safe milk being stored on a shelf and it does not need to be refrigerated. And so sometimes you can go into the grocery store and find some milk that is just stored on a shelf and so it can be stored at room temperature because the milk has undergone uh this U. H. T. Uh method of pasteurization. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on pasteurization and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other physical methods of controlling microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

