in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the process of desiccation and how it is used as a physical method to control microbial growth. And so although some microbes can survive for years without water, most microbes require water at a pretty constant rate in order to grow effectively. And so the process of desiccation is the process of drying out or removing moisture or water from something in order to prevent it from growing effectively. And so generally the process of desiccation results in the inhibition of microbial growth. Now recall from our previous lesson videos when we talked about osmosis and tennis City that the addition of salute such as salt, for example, can create what's known as a hyper tonic environment. And hyper tonic environments are capable of drawing out water from cells via osmosis in order to dehydrate those cells and the dehydration of those cells is generally going to result in the inhibition of the growth. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this process of desiccation, which again is like drying out. And so we have these images of the cactus and the sun to remind you of dried out areas. And so notice over here on the left, we're just showing you an image of desiccated soil again, to help you associate desiccation with drying out over here. What we're showing you is some meat that's actually being salted in order to create a hyper tonic environment on the outside of the meat. And so notice all of the salt that's on the outside of the meat. And this is called salt caring it can help to preserve the meat uh in order to delay microbial growth and inhibit microbial growth. And so essentially what's happening by adding the salt is it creates what's known as a hyper tonic environment which recall from our previous lesson videos as an environment that has more salutes on the outside of the cells. And so water in terms of osmosis always flows from hype a tonic solutions towards hyper tonic solutions. And so if the outside is hyper tonic, water flows towards the outside of the cell via osmosis. And so when water leaves these cells, this dedicates or dries out the cells and basically what we get is what's called a dried out or a cremated red blood cell here. And so ultimately this is going to also happen with microbes as well and that will dry out and dehydrate those microbes and inhibit their growth. And really that's the main idea behind the salting out here is that it helps to inhibit and prevent microbial growth to preserve the meat. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to desiccation as a physical means of controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other physical methods of controlling microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts