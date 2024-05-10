1. Introduction to Microbiology
DRAW IT Use the following rRNA information to construct a cladogram for some of the organisms used in question 4. What is the purpose of a cladogram? How does your cladogram differ from a dichotomous key for these organisms?
<IMAGE>
