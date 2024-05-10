1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
Problem 10.7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8.
a. Animalia
b. Fungi
c. Plantae
d. Bacillota (gram-positive bacteria)
e. Pseudomonadota (gram-negative bacteria)
Into which group would you place a multicellular organism that has a mouth and lives inside the human liver?
