1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
Problem 1.8a
Assume that you isolated a unicellular, non-nucleated cell from a deep-sea vent. Select the statement that is least likely regarding the cell you found. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. The cell is a prokaryote.
b. The cell is a fungus or yeast.
c. The cell is an archaea.
d. The cell is not a pathogen.
e. The cell is in Domain Archaea.
