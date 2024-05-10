Assume that you isolated a unicellular, non-nucleated cell from a deep-sea vent. Select the statement that is least likely regarding the cell you found. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. The cell is a prokaryote.

b. The cell is a fungus or yeast.

c. The cell is an archaea.

d. The cell is not a pathogen.

e. The cell is in Domain Archaea.